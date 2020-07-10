In Cars, International News, Mercedes-Benz / By Gerard Lye / 10 July 2020 1:42 pm / 1 comment

The X247 Mercedes-Benz GLB was first revealed in June last year and has now been introduced in Thailand. Available in a sole GLB 200 Progressive variant priced at 2.86 million baht (RM390,168), the SUV comes in a three-row configuration with seating for up to seven people. The GLB is meant to slot in between the GLA and GLC in the Mercedes-Benz line-up, and its pricing certainly fits the bill.

In Thailand, the GLA is offered in two variants – the GLA 200 Urban (1.999 million baht or RM272,572) and GLA 250 AMG Dynamic (2.41 million baht or RM328,614), while the GLC comes in three offerings – GLC 220 d (3.239 million baht or RM441,623), GLC 220 d AMG Dynamic (3.699 million baht or RM504,342) and GLC 300 e 4Matic AMG Dynamic (3.749 million baht or RM511,159)

Under the bonnet, the GLB 200 features the same M282 engine used in the W177 A-Class, specifically the A 200, A 180 and A 160. Here, the 1.33 litre turbocharged four-cylinder makes 163 PS (161 hp) at 5,500 rpm and 250 Nm of torque from 1,620 to 4,000 rpm, with drive going to the front wheels via a seven-speed 7G-DCT dual-clutch transmission. Performance-wise, the GLB 200 will take 9.1 seconds to get from a rest to 100 km/h, while the top speed is 207 km/h.

Standard equipment includes the Progressive package, along with comfort suspension, 18-inch five double-spoke alloy wheels (with 235/55 profile tyres), LED High Performance headlamps, LED DRLs and taillights, polished aluminium roof rails, side chrome trim, auto-dimming side mirrors, Keyless-Go, a powered tailgate with hands-free access and automatic wipers.

Moving inside, the variant comes with the Mercedes-Benz User Experience (MBUX) interface that consists of a dual 10.25-inch displays – one for the digital instrument cluster and a central touchscreen. The latter, along with the touchpad and steering wheel Touch Control, is linked to the infotainment system, which offers connected services, a voice assistant as well as support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

Elsewhere, black Artico man-made leather upholstery is used for various parts of the cabin, including the seats, with the front two being electrically adjustable and comes with a memory function. The interior also gets spiral-look trim, a 64-colour ambient lighting system, Thermatic dual-zone climate control, Dynamic Select drive mode system and side sills.

The second-row seats can be folded down following a 40:20:40 configuration, while the third row bench has 50:50 split instead. With both rows folded down, 1,800 litres of luggage space is available, or 630 litres with just the third row folded down.

In terms of safety, the GLB comes with seven airbags (front, side, curtain and driver’s knee), Active Brake Assist, an electronic parking brake with hold function, passive cruise control, a tyre pressure monitoring system, Attention Assist, Active Parking Assist with Parktronic, ESP, Acceleration Slip Regulation (ASR) and ABS.

Buyers of the GLB will have five colour options to choose from, including a non-metallic Polar White Option, while the rest of the range – Digital White, Cosmo Black, Iridium Silver and Mountain Grey – are metallic finishes.

We previously reported that the GLB will make its way to Malaysia, although that bit of news was put up in November last year. For now, it isn’t certain when an official launch will take place or what variants will be offered in our market.

