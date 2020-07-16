In Cars, International News, Kia / By Danny Tan / 16 July 2020 3:42 pm / 0 comments

Kia has released the Telluride Nightfall Edition, which gives a stealthy dark look to the big SUV, which is the reigning 2020 World Car of the Year. The serial award winner is also the current North American Utility Vehicle of the Year, while garnering accolades from Motor Trend and Car and Driver – all in its debut year.

The Nightfall Edition package is available on the Telluride EX AWD (with Premium package), SX AWD and SX Prestige package in the US. Black exterior elements include a new design radiator grille and unique 20-inch wheels, which also have black lug nuts and centre caps.

Also in gloss black are the SUV’s roof rails, greenhouse trim/lower door side moulding, skid plates and front bumper side air-duct garnish. The more sinister look is completed by gloss black emblems, including unique Kia logos, and LED headlamps/fog lamps with black inner bezels.

While the example here is fully in black, one can in fact have the Nightfall in eight colours – Black, Sangria, Black Copper, Dark Moss and the Nightfall-exclusive Wolf Gray.

The Kia Telluride is a seriously handsome SUV. Designed at Kia’s California studio and assembled in Georgia, the big SUV provides seating for up to eight, and is powered by a 291 hp/355 Nm 3.8 litre V6. The Atkinson cycle GDI motor is paired to an eight-speed automatic transmission with available active on-demand all-wheel drive.

Together with sister car Hyundai Palisade, the big Korean SUVs are a step up in size from the Kia Sorento and Hyundai Santa Fe (both were recently refreshed) that we’re familiar with, and in markets like the US, they rival cars such as the Toyota Highlander, Honda Pilot, Nissan Pathfinder and Ford Explorer.

