In Cars, International News, Toyota / By Gerard Lye / 12 May 2020 2:01 pm / 3 comments

The fourth-generation Toyota Highlander first broke cover at last year’s New York International Auto Show, and it has now been announced that the seven-seat SUV will go on sale in Europe from early 2021.

Unlike the North American version, the Highlander destined for Europe will only be offered with a hybrid powertrain rated at 244 PS (241 hp), which is said to consume just 6.6 l/100 km and emit 146 g/km of CO2 following WLTP standards.

The setup consists of a 2.5 litre Atkinson-cycle four-cylinder and an electronically controlled CVT, which is supported by front and rear electric motors – the latter providing the SUV with all-wheel drive. The electric motors are powered by a nickel-metal hydride (Ni-MH) battery that is located under the second-row seats.

In its latest form, the Highlander rides on the Toyota New Global Architecture (TNGA-K) platform and measures 4,950 mm long, 1,930 mm wide and 1,730 mm tall, with a wheelbase spanning 2,850 mm.

Practicality is an obvious selling point of the Highlander, and customers will have 658 litres of boot space at their disposal, or up to 1,909 litres when the second- and third-row seats are folded down. The second-row seats also come with 180 mm of sliding range to ease ingress-egress to the third row.

For equipment, the SUV comes with 20-inch alloy wheels, a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a head-up display, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto support, wireless phone charging, seat ventilation, a digital rearview mirror, as well as four drive modes (Eco, Normal, Sport and Trail).

The Toyota Safety Sense suite is also present, and includes Pre-Collision System (PCS) with active steer assist to avoid collision, along with pedestrian detection and bicycle detection, Full Range Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC), ACC with Road Sign Assist (RSA), Lane Tracing Assist (LTA), Lane Departure Alert (LDA), Automatic High Beam (AHB), and Road Sign Assist (RSA).