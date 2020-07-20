In Cars, Local News, Mazda / By Gerard Lye / 20 July 2020 4:37 pm / 5 comments

With Mazda celebrating its 100th anniversary this year, Bermaz has revealed that it will be temporarily offering a six-year/120,000-km warranty and free maintenance (including labour, parts and lubricants) package for new Mazdas purchased (except the BT-50) from now until December 31, 2020.

This limited time deal ties in neatly with the current SST exemption that is in place, which has already seen prices of Mazda cars be reduced by as much as RM8,090 until the end of the year. The company will also be providing official Mazda merchandise as sign-up gifts to further entice buyers.

By default, Bermaz offers a five-year/100,000-km warranty and free maintenance package since the start of 2019, which was an upgrade over the previous three-year/60,000-km package.

The extended warranty promotion isn’t the only thing Bermaz is doing to celebrate Mazda’s centennial birthday, as it also released the CX-3 Limited Edition accessories package last month. Priced at RM14,500 with installation, the package includes some styling enhancements and additional kit, the latter of which includes a JBL Basspro Hub 11-inch subwoofer.