23 July 2020

Users of the North-South Expressway Central Link, more popularly known as the Elite Highway, take note. PLUS has announced that there will be lane closures at the Gamuda Cove-Putrajaya interchange from now till July 25, which is this Saturday.

More specifically, the left lane and emergency lane at KM26.6 to KM26.46 northbound will be closed. This is to facilitate and enable safer pavement maintenance works at the area, the highway operator said.

However, in the event of congestion at the affected area, northbound traffic will be diverted to the Gamuda Cove toll plaza. Motorists will have to make a U-turn at the toll plaza before rejoining the Elite after the work zone. See the diagram above.

Plan your journey and follow all the signs and/or instructions given by PLUS personnel at the stretch. Wretched weather of late, so drive safe.