“We definitely agree that it should be a level playing field, and that every car company should be paying duties at the same level,” said Malaysian Automotive Association (MAA) president Datuk Aishah Ahmad on a query that national car companies Proton and Perodua enjoy an unfair advantage in the industry.
Speaking after the association’s 1H2020 market review briefing earlier today, she added that “we have highlighted this to the government many times to say that duties on automobiles in Malaysia are very high, and it should be re-looked into. But, it always falls on deaf ears, that’s all I can say.”
This, of course, rides on the common assumption that Malaysia’s two national car companies are subjected to a different set of taxes and duties compared to other foreign brands. That’s not exactly accurate, at least not anymore, as the industry has moved on to an updated system with “customised incentives” rather than outright lower taxes for Proton and Perodua.
Under the current system underlined in the National Automotive Policy (NAP) 2014, all car companies are subjected to the same set of duties and taxes (Proton and Perodua included). However, a “localisation” approach known as Industrial Linkage Programme (ILP) does offer additional customised incentives and rebates that would give certain companies an edge over others.
Designed to spur investments in the sector, the ILP scheme is open to all car companies operating in Malaysia. However, as it involves requirements such as local investment commitments, local content percentage and a few other details not publicly known, it will, quite naturally, benefit the two local players – they would obviously have the highest levels of localisation among all. Foreign brands that have invested heavily also enjoy substantial incentives, or are at least open to.
The ILP may seem to some as a form of a protection mechanism, but as it’s open to all car companies, technically we have already achieved a level playing field for all in Malaysia. This, of course, is up for interpretation and debate among industry players and others looking in, especially on the “customisable” nature of the incentives.
The MAA president also chimed in on this issue. “There were a lot of things that were said at the NAP 2020 announcement that we did not have any clarification for. What we wanted is instead of the incentives being customised, we would prefer it if the incentives are made known to the industry, so that it’s better for us to know what exactly the government requires,” Aishah explained.
With questions moving on to the new national car project (NNCP) and how it would affect the sector, Aishah commented that “the industry’s stance is that having two national cars in Malaysia is already too many. To have a third national car project, I don’t think we need it. But we don’t know the details of the plans for the third national car, so we cannot comment on that.”
“Having national cars is a political decision, so it’s very difficult for me to comment on. We have always lobbied that it should be a level playing field,” she concluded. The government has said that the NNCP is set to continue, and has asked to be briefed on its development and progress.
So, what do you think of all this, folks?
Comments
the whole idea of national car = localisation.
we dont produce patents for car.
Campro engine just adopted 3rd party patents. later put in VVT also 3rd party. Punch CVT also 3rd party.
As a Vision = Localisation for Job Oppurtunities.
We need to have the skills to adopt and design a car with the ready made patents in the global market, as a Designer. Then we need to know how to optimize production cost to deliver better quality product at lower price to stay competitive.
What can we contribute in terms of R&D?
Not really. But it still required high skills management and application knowledge. Engineering Design = Integrity Compliance.
Third national car only valids if it’s electric. Another ol same internal combustion car company would just be a waste of money. Ppl would buy either Myvi or Saga cs they love em so much anyway.
In general.
NAP 2020 focused on Digital Industry Transformation.
But secretly,
customized incentives is given?
Well, I think MAA is thinking too slow.
If Proton and Perodua already in the Fair game with foreign cars, only get more subsidized due to participated in the open market programme – ILP?
Then P1 and P2 also can follow exactly what P3 doing.
P3 is getting special subsidies for getting different open market programme only.
In generall. Nobody will be able to changed thier company Vision immediately to adapt to new Policy. It’s the same to Factory upgrade – impossible upgrade an Old Factory to Latest Global Standard immediately – that’s why Perodua built a 2nd Daihatsu certified Global standard at Rawang, while UMW built a new Klang Assembly plant.
the point is that Dr. M is dreaming to push start a whole new standard – it only can be achieved by a whole new company. Other company will progressively to adapt to enjoy the incentives.
Datuk Aishah is 3000 percent correct.We dont need Protiga or proEmpat.
The obsession with these rich man’s toys must end.They are endless money pits.
Thailand has no national cars,but has become the Detriot Of Asia.
The pandemic has shifted preference for used cars below rm30k.The rich are not affected.With such high car taxes,the rakyat has become financial slaves when they are bonded to 7-9 year hp loans.