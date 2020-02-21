In Cars, Local News / By Jonathan Lee / 21 February 2020 8:01 pm / 1 comment

Today’s launch of the National Automotive Policy (NAP) 2020 featured little in the way of concrete details, with the Ministry of International Trade and Industry (MITI) painting broad strokes regarding its ambitions for the next ten years. Notably, it left out any mention of incentives or tax breaks for electrified vehicles, and when asked, deputy minister Ong Kian Ming said that the minutiae have not been finalised just yet.

“The incentives will be discussed in the one of the seven roadmaps that we’re rolling out, and everything will be put into context within the Automotive Business Development Council (ABDC) where all incentives are processed together with all the stakeholders,” he said. “So we’re not at the point where we can announce those incentives yet.”

Prime minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamed sidestepped a question regarding whether the government will standardise the incentives currently customised to each carmaker that assembles its vehicles locally. Instead, he simply said that the administration needs to give the public what it wants, and it has to invest accordingly.

The plan revealed today, an evolution of NAP 2014, features seven roadmaps in the field of Next Generation Vehicles (NxGVs), Mobility as a Service (MaaS) and Industry 4.0. The plan will also incorporate the development of Automated, Autonomous, Connected Vehicles (AACV), lightweight material technology as well as hybrid, electric and fuel cell vehicles. Read more here.