In Cars, Local News, Mercedes-Benz / By Anthony Lim / 21 February 2020 7:49 pm / 0 comments

The National Automotive Policy 2020 (NAP 2020) was officially launched in KL this morning by prime minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad. It aims to push the country towards becoming a regional leader in automotive manufacturing, engineering and technology, and is very much an enhancement of NAP 2014, expanding on the outlines seen previously.

In a nutshell, NAP 2020 consists of three directional thrusts and three strategies as well as seven roadmaps/blueprints, which will be implemented to the year 2030. The directions include a focus on Next Generation Vehicles (NxGVs), Mobility as a Service (MaaS) and Industry 4.0, and the plan will incorporate the development of Automated, Autonomous, Connected Vehicles (AACV), lightweight material tech as well as hybrid, electric and fuel cell vehicles.

A number of car companies have released official statements regarding the introduction of the policy, and Mercedes-Benz Malaysia (MBM) is the latest to do so. In a statement, the brand said it is pleased that NAP 2020 is a positive enhancement to the NAP 2014, as it aims to make Malaysia a regional automotive leader.

“The development and production of EEVs and NxGV with increased levels of automation is an explicit encouragement by the government on future mobility in Malaysia and we see the NAP benefitting all players in the automotive industry,” said MBM president and CEO Claus Weidner.

“For Mercedes-Benz globally, Ambition 2039 is our strategic path towards sustainable mobility, and we aim to increase the adoption in Malaysia by delivering sustainable and fascinating mobility to our customers,” he added.