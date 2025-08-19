NAP 2020 to be reviewed to ensure relevance – MITI

In Cars, Local News / by Jonathan James Tan / August 19 2025 12:30 pm

The investment, trade and industry ministry (MITI) is working with the Malaysia Automotive, Robotics and IoT Institute (MARii) on studying a mid-term review of the National Automotive Policy (NAP) 2020, deputy MITI minister Liew Chin Tong has said, according to a Bernama report.

“This study involves in-depth engagement sessions with industry players, policymakers and relevant agencies to ensure that this policy is in line with current market needs and global technological developments,” he said in reply to Balik Pulau MP Datuk Muhammad Bakhtiar Wan Chik’s suggestion in parliament yesterday that the NAP be reviewed to be in line with the development of EVs.

Although NAP 2020 is a 10-year policy, rapid changes in the industry necessitate a reassessment to keep the policy in line with current developments including next-generation vehicles (NxGV), Liew said.

He added that in June, MITI established a Council of Automotive Eminent Persons (CAEP) that will produce a study before presenting it to MITI and then the Cabinet as a strategic recommendation to finalise the NAP 2020 review.

The goals are to reduce petrol dependence (thus restoring Malaysia’s position as an oil-exporting nation), increase automotive component exports (particularly semiconductors) and develop a more stable and sustainable industry, Liew explained.

“The updated policy will be a master plan for the future of Malaysia’s automotive industry to be in line with global trends such as the use of energy-efficient vehicles (EEV), smart mobility and automation,” he said.

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with Carro.