In Hybrids, EVs and Alternative Fuel, Local News / By Anthony Lim / 21 February 2020 6:38 pm

The government’s plan to focus on the development of Next Generation Vehicles (NxGVs) in the just announced National Automotive Policy 2020 (NAP 2020) has been welcomed by the Malaysian Electric Vehicles Owners Club (MyEVOC).

“We welcome the continued push towards energy-efficient vehicles (EEV) and their evolution towards always-connected, information-rich personal transport vehicles, which has shown great promise in other markets,” MyEVOC president Datuk Shahrol Halmi said in a press statement.

The proposed standards to be developed for NxGV will include the establishment of an Electric Vehicle Interoperability Centre (EVIC), which will develop an EV charging protocol as well as energy management for the EV ecosystem.

This, MyEVOC said, will be especially useful for EV charging equipment manufacturers to ensure that their devices are fully compatible with all new EV models as they are made available in Malaysia. It added that EVIC will also help to highlight the positive impact of having EVs as energy storage devices that can deliver energy back into the grid when needed, therefore reducing the overall cost of electricity for all consumers.

“With the NAP formalised, we hope to see even greater coordination and integration between government agencies, especially in moving towards lowering carbon emissions from the transportation sector, which will need to involve decision-makers from the ministry of transport, ministry of energy, technology, environment and climate change (MESTECC) and , the ministry of international trade and industry (MITI), among others,” Shahrol added.

“We are grateful to be able to engage with Malaysia Automotive, Robotics and IoT Institute (MARii) since we were formed last year and MyEVOC is looking forward to contribute more of our members’ real-life user experiences to other agencies,” said MyEVOC deputy sec-gen Zuhril Azhar.