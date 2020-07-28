In Local News, Mercedes-Benz / By Mick Chan / 28 July 2020 2:33 pm / 0 comments

Hap Seng Star (HSS) has opened Autohaus KL at the dealer’s original downtown location, which is part of the Menara Hap Seng 3 complex. The temporary showroom at Life Centre along Jalan Sultan Ismail, opened while the new Autohaus KL was under construction, has since been closed with the opening of this new facility.

Autohaus KL follows the latest Mercedes-Benz Retail Brand Presence corporate identity (CI), and this is the third showroom built to these standards after Cycle & Carriage Bintang (CCB) locations in Mutiara Damansara and Alor Setar.

The multi-storey building caters to different customer choices on different floors. The ground floor welcomes customers with a lifestyle boutique for official Mercedes-Benz merchandise, and this is the largest of its kind in Malaysia. Level 2 is home to a dedicated VIP lounge for the display of the marque’s Dream Cars range, comprising models such as the W222 S 560 e and the Mercedes-AMG A 35.

Level 3 of Autohaus KL comprises the full showroom where up to nine display cars can be positioned, in addition to a customer lounge and cafe. For customers collecting their new cars, there are three delivery bays in the basement of the complex.

Keen to get up close and personal with the latest Mercedes-Benz has to offer in Malaysia? The Hap Seng Star location in Kuala Lumpur is located within Plaza Hap Seng, Jalan P. Ramlee, and its general opening hours are 9am to 7pm Mondays to Fridays, 9am to 6pm on Saturdays and 10am to 6pm. Before then, take a brief visual tour of Autohaus KL through our gallery, here.