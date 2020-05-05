In Cars, Local News, Mercedes-Benz / By Gerard Lye / 5 May 2020 5:25 pm / 0 comments

Hap Seng Star (HSS) has announced the reopening of several Mercedes-Benz sales outlets in Malaysia in accordance with the operating guidelines stipulated in the government’s conditional movement control order (CMCO). This follows an earlier announcement made by the company, whereby its service outlets have resumed operations as of end-April following usual operating hours, albeit by appointment only.

According to a posting on the company’s official Facebook page, the following Autohaus outlets are now ready to serve customers: Kuala Lumpur, Kinrara, Balakong, Jalan Ipoh, Puchong South, Bukit Tinggi, Setia Alam, Melaka, Iskandar and the HSS Kinrara Pre-owned Centre.

To ensure the safety of its customers and employees, strict precautionary measures have been implemented at all HSS facilities, including mandatory temperature scans at entrances, the provision of hand sanitisers, social distancing and consistent sanitisation of frequent contact areas.