In Cars, Local News, Mercedes-Benz / By Anthony Lim / 30 April 2020 9:48 am / 0 comments

Following the government’s announcement that companies which have been permitted to operate during the movement control order (MCO) period can now operate at full capacity and without constraints to their operating hours, Mercedes-Benz dealership Hap Seng Star has announced that it has resumed its usual operating hours for its service operations as of yesterday.

Its service centres that are operating during the MCO will now be open from 8.30am to 5.30pm on Monday to Friday and from 8.30am to 12.30pm on Saturday.

The company said that although the regulated hours ruling had now been lifted, it will still need to adhere to the standard operating procedures (SOP) that have been set and said it will constantly monitor the level of hygiene within its premises.

As before, customers who need to send their vehicles in will need to make an appointment in advance, as no walk-ins will be allowed at this time. To do so, they can contact HSS’ call centre at 03-2116 9250. Alternatively, customers can also opt for drop-and-go or door-to-door services.