22 April 2020

Hap Seng Star (HSS) has announced that it will resume operations at selected Mercedes-Benz service centres during the movement control order (MCO) from tomorrow (April 23, 2020), after receiving the approval to do so from the ministry of international trade and industry (MITI).

Customers who need to send their vehicles in will need to make an appointment in advance, as no walk-ins will be allowed at this time. To do so, they can contact HSS’ call centre at 03-2116 9250. Alternatively, customers can also opt for drop-and-go or door-to-door services.

The company also provided a list of service centres that will be operational in the Central Region, which includes HSS outlets in Kinrara, Balakong, Jalan Ipoh, Puchong South, Bukit Tinggi and Setia Alam.

As for the Southern Region, service centres in Melaka and Iskandar (Johor) will be open, while in East Malaysia, the Kota Kinabalu, Kuching and Miri facilities are open to customers.