22 April 2020

Mercedes-Benz Malaysia (MBM) has announced that selected authorised service centres in the country will reopen after being closed for several weeks due to the movement control order, which came into effect on March 18 and is still active until April 28.

UPDATE: Mercedes-Benz Malaysia has updated its list to include NZ Wheels and this article has been revised with this new information.

To go along with the announcement, the company released a list of dealer service centres that will resume operations, including those operated by Cycle & Carriage Bintang, Asbenz, BR Jaya, NZ Wheels and Mofaz – you can find the current list here.

Other service centres will likely be added to the list in due time, and we’ll update accordingly when it becomes official. We’ve been told that Hap Seng Star service centres will resume operations this week.

The company says that customers who want to send in their vehicles must make an appointment beforehand, as walk-ins will not be allowed to observe crowd control during this time. You can make an appointment via a dedicated page on MBM’s official website.