In Cars, Local News, Mercedes-Benz / By Gerard Lye / 22 April 2020 10:08 am / 0 comments

Mercedes-Benz dealer Cycle & Carriage Bintang (CCB) has announced the resumption of service centre operations in Malaysia as of today (April 22, 2020), likely after receiving the green light from the ministry of international trade and industry (MITI).

UPDATE: Mercedes-Benz Malaysia has released a list of CCB service centres that have reopened during the MCO and the list of outlets listed in this article has been updated accordingly.

The company stated that its service centres will operate on an appointment basis only and will not be accepting walk-in customers. To make an appointment, you can contact CCB’s call centre at 03-7866 1100 or via WhatsApp using this link.

In the Central Region, the service centres that have reopened include Petaling Jaya, Mutiara Damansara, Glenmarie, Batu Caves and Cheras. As for outlets in the Northern Region, they are in Ipoh, Georgetown, Bukit Tengah and Alor Setar.

It is important to contact CCB in advance prior to making an appointment to ensure that your nearest service centre is open during the movement control order (MCO) period.