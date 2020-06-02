In Cars, Local News, Mercedes-Benz / By Anthony Lim / 2 June 2020 9:03 pm / 0 comments

Mercedes-Benz Malaysia (MBM) launched a trio of Mercedes-AMG compact cars yesterday, and the W177 A 35 4Matic hatchback was one of them. It’s the second 35-badged model of the current A-Class family to be introduced here, the V177 A 35 4Matic Sedan being the first.

Like the sedan, the A 35 hatch is powered by a M260 2.0 litre four-cylinder petrol engine with a twin-scroll turbocharger. Output is identical at 306 PS (or 302 hp) at 5,800 to 6,100 rpm and 400 Nm from 3,000 to 4,000 rpm.

A seven-speed AMG Speedshift dual-clutch transmission sends power to all four wheels via an AMG Performance 4Matic fully variable all-wheel drive system. Performance figures include a 0-100 km/h time of 4.7 seconds, which is a shade faster than the sedan’s 4.8 seconds.

The primary difference between the hatch and sedan is the Edition 1 route taken by the hatch. This adds on an AMG Aerodynamics package as well as a Night package for the exterior. The former adds flics on the air intakes and a new splitter, all finished in gloss black.

Elsewhere, the sides are dressed with AMG Line sill panels, while there’s a new rear apron with a new diffuser insert. A raised spoiler and two round tailpipes, along with 19-inch AMG multi-spoke wheels finished in a gold-tinted colour called Tech Gold, complete the look.

Inside the A 35’s cabin, you’ll find AMG Performance seats in black Artico faux leather, which the sedan doesn’t get. However, the hatch’s colour scheme means that it doesn’t get the sedan’s red seat-belts and contrast accents. At the media viewing session today, we asked if the sedan would get items such as the Performance seats and leather dash as seen here, and were told that there are no plans to do so.

Otherwise, the car largely features the same level of kit as seen on the sedan. There’s an AMG Performance flat-bottom steering wheel upholstered in nappa leather, black/aluminium AMG Design trim elements, AMG floormats and door sill panels with illuminated AMG lettering.

Likewise, standard equipment, which includes a Multibeam LED headlights, a head-up display, wireless charging, a control touchpad, smartphone integration with Apple CarPlay/Android Auto support and mercedes me connect services. Meanwhile, the Mercedes-Benz User Experience (MBUX) infotainment system incorporates hard disc-based navigation and an advanced sound system.

Safety kit is also identical to the sedan, and includes Active Brake Assist (autonomous emergency braking), Active Lane Keeping Assist, Blind Spot Assist, Pre-Safe, a tyre pressure monitoring system, Active Park Assist and a reverse camera.

There’s only one exterior colour for the A 35 Edition 1, and that’s metallic denim blue. Tech Gold highlight decals are to be found on the exterior mirror caps and the lower part of the doors.

The Mercedes-AMG A 35 4Matic Edition 1 is priced at RM379,888 on-the-road without insurance, which is RM31k more than the sedan version. Which of the two bodystyles do you prefer? Share your thoughts in the comments section.

