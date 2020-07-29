In Cars, International News, Maserati / By Gerard Lye / 29 July 2020 12:21 pm / 0 comments

In April 2018, Maserati introduced the Levante Trofeo, which came with a 3.8 litre twin-turbo V8 rated at 590 hp and 730 Nm of torque. A new teaser by the Italian carmaker now suggests that the Ghibli and Quattroporte will get their own Trofeo versions, with the Levante Trofeo set to be updated as well.

The company isn’t willing to share any details until August 10, but spyshots suggest there could be a big twist in the tale for the upcoming Trofeo line-up. On a Levante prototype, we see that the SUV will use a new 4.0 litre V8 instead of the previous, Ferrari-sourced 3.8 litre unit – likely due to the company’s discontinued engine supply deal with the Italian carmaker.

The windshield sticker on the prototype points out 590 hp from the larger V8, which is identical to the current Levante Trofeo. However, it’s not known if this is the new base output for the GTS variant, as the Trofeo version could very well push beyond 600 hp.

It is possible the larger V8 will also be used for the Ghibli and Quattroporte, with the former currently without such an option at all – only V6 petrol and diesel engines are available. However, we won’t know how much power the respective variants will offer until they are revealed in a few days’ time.

The rest of the photos show a largely unchanged exterior for the Levante, although the interior appears to get some revisions, with a digital instrument cluster and new infotainment system – both already found in the Ghibli Hybrid – likely to be part of the facelift. These changes could also make their way into the Quattroporte and non-hybrid Ghibli range as part of their own facelifts.

GALLERY: Maserati Levante Trofeo facelift spyshots