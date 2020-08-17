In Local News / By Danny Tan / 17 August 2020 1:15 pm / 0 comments

Petronas recently launched the Petronas Setel-Mesra Bonanza Campaign to reward loyal customers with cash and fuel vouchers.

Every week from August 15 to October 15, 10 first prize winners will receive RM3,000 in cash while 100 winners will take home RM50 Setel vouchers, which can be redeemed for fuel via the mobile app. Two grand prize winners will walk away with RM50,000 each. There will be a total of 992 winners.

Participation is easy. One needs to spend a minimum of RM30 on fuel or Kedai Mesra items at any Petronas station nationwide and swipe their Kad Mesra for one entry. Use the Setel app and you’ll automatically get five entries instead.

Setel is the only refuelling app in the market, integrating e-payment platform with the pump and your Kad Mesra. Just a few taps of your phone is needed – no need for physical cards at the pump, although you’ll have to load up Setel with credit cards or online banking, just like e-wallets.

If you don’t already have the app, you can download it from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store, and link your Kad Mesra to the app. Good luck!