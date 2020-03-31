In Local News / By Danny Tan / 31 March 2020 1:46 pm / 1 comment

Here’s a way to minimise contact with commonly touched public surfaces in the season of Covid-19, although you will still need to navigate the fuel pump nozzle itself.

If you’re a Petronas customer, an option is to use the Setel app to pay for fuel inside the car, without having to walk to the cashier or touch the pump keypad. With your Mesra card linked to the app, there’s no need to bring the physical loyalty card around and swipe it. No more “Aiya, forgot Mesra card” moments.

Having gone nationwide to over 700 Petronas stations, Setel is now offering up to 10% cashback when users top-up with qualified credit cards. The cashback feature is effective now on qualified fuel cashback credit cards issued by AmBank, CIMB, Citibank, Hong Leong Bank, RHB Bank and UOB, with more coming. This comes as the app crossed its one million users’ mark.

“Customers that currently benefit from credit card fuel cashbacks have been wanting to get on Setel and they can now enjoy the seamless experience without losing existing privileges. Setel has crossed the one million users’ mark just one month after our nationwide expansion early February 2020, making us one of the fastest growing mobile application in Malaysia,” said Iskandar Ezzahuddin, CEO of Setel.

“Our daily order in February alone showed a significant increase of 85% from the previous month, a positive indication of Setel’s appeal to customers as a new retail-on-the-go convenience in Malaysia,” he added.

Delving into the details reveal that the average cashback rate is 5%. It’s up to 10% cashback for the Citi Cash Back Visa, Citi Simplicity and Citi Cash Back Platinum cards; while the HLB WISE card offers up to 8% and the RHB World Mastercard Credit Card/-i gives up to 6%. It’s 5% for the AmBank CARz Card, AmBank Islamic CARz Card-i, CIMB Cash Rebate Platinum MasterCard, RHB Cash Back Credit Card/-i and UOB One Visa Platinum/Classic. The AmBank True Visa Card gives 3% cashback.