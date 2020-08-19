In Cars, Local Car Launches, Local News, Mercedes-Benz / By Matthew H Tong / 19 August 2020 4:48 pm / 3 comments

A month after introducing the updated W205 C 200 AMG Line, Mercedes-Benz Malaysia announced the arrival of the C 200 Coupé AMG Line with the “upgraded” 2.0 litre turbo engine, and its priced at RM336,129.38. This model effectively replaces the previous C 200 AMG Line, thereby retiring the M264 E15 1.5 litre EQ Boost engine from the C-Class range.

Like its four-door counterpart, the C 200 Coupé is powered by a 2.0 litre lump that produces 204 hp at 5,800 to 6,100 rpm and 300 Nm at 1,600 to 4,000 rpm. That’s 20 hp and 20 Nm more than the 1.5L EQ Boost engine, with peak torque available much earlier compared to the hybrid mill’s 3,000 – 4,000 rpm band.

Power is sent to the rear wheels through a nine-speed 9G-Tronic automatic transmission, which allow it to do the 0-100 km/h sprint in 7.2 seconds before maxing out at 245 km/h. Just as a comparison, the older 1.5L engine does the century sprint in 7.9 seconds and tops out at 239 km/h, so you’re looking at quite the performance upgrade. The rated combined fuel consumption is 6.8 litres per 100 km.

Another addition is the availability of Mercedes me connect, allowing customers the convenience of accessing several vehicular functions remotely. This includes locking/unlocking the car, starting the engine remotely, check fuel levels, pre-entry climate control, and parked vehicle locator.

In terms of design, the car is left pretty much as is – the AMG Line brings about the diamond radiator grille with chrome pins, AMG front and rear apron, 18-inch AMG five-spoke light alloy wheels with a two-tone finish (shod with mixed profile run-flat tyres), as well as full LED headlights and tail lights. The Agility Control suspension is also offered as standard.

Inside, the cabin remains the same, featuring a 12.3inch fully digital instrument display and a 10.25-inch widescreen infotainment system. This supports Apple CarPlay and Android Auto as standard, and includes Audio 20 GPS with SD card-based navigation, and LTE connectivity.

Also on are Artico man-made leather upholstery, Nappa leather-wrapped steering wheel with galvanised shift paddles, AMG sports pedals with AMG floor mats, powered seats with four-way lumbar support, multi-coloured ambient lighting system, and anthracite open-pore oak wood trimmings. A Qi wireless charging tray is included, too.

For safety, the entry-level C-Class Coupé gets active parking assist, reverse camera, Speedtronic cruise control, blind spot assist (operates from 10 km/h to 200 km/h), seven airbags, and active brake assist (AEB) as standard. You may click here to check out the car’s specifications in detail, or browse CarBase.my to compare it against other cars of your choice.