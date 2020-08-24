In Cars, Honda, Local News, Videos / By Jonathan Lee / 24 August 2020 5:02 pm / 12 comments

Honda Malaysia has just held a local preview of the new City, giving us our first proper look at the fifth-generation B-segment sedan. We’ve already provided you with a detailed article of what’s coming, but for those of you who are more visually inclined, we’ve got a brief walkaround video just for you.

Malaysia will be the first market to get the City with the Intelligent Multi-Mode Drive (i-MMD) hybrid system, equipped with twin electric motors. The most powerful of these motors makes the headlining 109 PS and 253 Nm of torque and drives the car most of the time, while the 98 PS/127 Nm 1.5 litre petrol engine acts as a generator and provides direct drive at higher speeds, where it is most efficient.

Besides the hybrid powertrain, the car will also be offered with a new twin-cam (DOHC) 1.5 litre i-VTEC naturally-aspirated mill for petrol-only models. In India, it makes 121 PS and 145 Nm and is paired to a CVT, and we’re expecting the same setup here.

The pre-production prototype you see here is the hybrid in sporty e:HEV RS form, meaning that for the first time in Malaysia, the petrol-electric model sits at the very top of the City range. Of note is that this car has the Honda Sensing suite of safety features and rear disc brakes, both of which are not offered anywhere else.

But enough writing – let our man Hafriz Shah take you through all the new features of the new Honda City, which will be launched in the fourth quarter in the year. As usual, we’ll be bringing you all the latest news of the car as and when we get them, so keep it locked here.