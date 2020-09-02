In Cars, International News, Mercedes-Benz / By Anthony Lim / 2 September 2020 6:59 pm / 0 comments

Not long to go before the W223 Mercedes-Benz S-Class makes its official debut – the automaker’s new flagship sedan will have its global premiere later this evening, and we’ll have all the info on the seventh-generation later tonight, so be sure to tune in for the full details.

Elements of the new S-Class have been teased a number of times over the past month or so. The first was with its new Mercedes-Benz User Experience (MBUX) interface. The second-gen MBUX infotainment system will include a high-resolution 12.8-inch touchscreen and a comprehensive level of functionality.

Other interior highlights will include an augmented reality (AR) head-up display and a MBUX Interior Assist system, which uses cameras in the overhead control panel to recognise and anticipate the wishes and intentions of the occupants.

The interior has also been pretty much revealed, and as has been suggested by the images and videos of it, the cabin will certainly not be short on luxe. Premium materials adorn almost every inch of the space, joined by plenty of creature comforts like advanced massaging seats, a rear-seat entertainment system and Energizing seat kinetics functions.

The car’s impressive levels of safety have also been highlighted. The S-Class is first car in the world to feature frontal airbags for rear-seat passengers. Other new features include Pre-Safe Impulse Side for cars fitted with E-Active Body Control, which raises the ride height in a fraction of a second if it detects an impending side collision, allowing the stronger lower body structure to take the brunt of the impact.

Elsewhere, tech novelties will include an upgraded rear-wheel-steer system, which offers the option for an increased steering angle of ten degrees. This shortens the turning circle of the car by up to two metres, great for tight spots, and also for parking, where its workings are integrated to the car’s Active Parking Assist system.

The very last teaser that came about yesterday showed a smattering of various aspects of the car, showcasing the key fob, LED lighting, digital instrument cluster start-up screen, ambient lighting as well as the reclining rear seats.

No official mention as yet on what powertrains will find its way on to the Sonderklasse, but we won’t have long to wait before we know everything. Come back later to find out everything you need to know about the W223 S-Class.