A total of 662 summons were issued by JPJ during Op Fancy, conducted at the 9th Mile toll plaza in Cheras. During the operation, which began at 4 p.m., 3,478 vehicles were examined during the joint operation held in collaboration with police, National Anti-Drug Agency, Malaysian Anti Corruption Agency, Department of Environment, Royal Malaysian Customs and highway concessionaire Grand Saga.

Out of the total of vehicles examined, 418 were summoned, of which 48 were lorries, 60 cars and 310 motorcycles. The summons were for various offences including 263 for not having a driving licence, 25 for no insurance, 44 for technical faults and 155 for miscellaneous offences, reports Harian Metro.

Seven vehicles were seized, including two lorries, one car and four motorcycles. Head of JPJ Selangor Enforcement Division Mohamad Hafiz Osman said aside from the summons and seizures, 11 individuals were detained after being tested positive for drugs.

In a separate question Hafiz said JPJ has conducted seven operations for the period January to August, 2020. “Based on the operations conducted, we have determined road users in this country are often summoned for dark tinted windows, HID lights in contravention of regulations, running red lights, not having wing mirrors and worn out tyres,” said Hafiz.