In Cars, Hybrids, EVs and Alternative Fuel, Local Car Launches, Local News, Mercedes-Benz / By Gerard Lye / 11 September 2020 4:19 pm / 0 comments

Mercedes-Benz GLE 450 4Matic Coupe

Alongside the massive GLS, Mercedes-Benz Malaysia has also introduced the new C167 GLE Coupe in the country. Arriving about a year after the standard model, it offers up a more low-slung look and adds a new mid-range Mercedes-AMG variant, the GLE 53 4Matic+ Coupe. Watch out, G06 BMW X6.

On-the-road pricing (without insurance) start at RM661,009 for the GLE 450 4Matic Coupe AMG Line and top out at RM787,358 for the GLE 53. Unlike the GLS, these prices include a 50% rebate of the sales and service tax (SST), in line with the government’s sales tax relief that ends on December 31, 2020. Also included in the price for both models is a four-year, unlimited-mileage warranty.

For the sake of comparison, the regular-bodied GLE 450 4Matic AMG Line we saw last year, which is a seven-seater by the way, is currently priced at RM584,721 with the sales tax relief factored in. Therefore, the premium you’ll need to pay for a sleeker SUV body style is RM76,288 if you go with the GLE 450 Coupe, or RM202,637 if you spring for the performance-focused GLE 53 Coupe.

Compared to the previous GLE Coupe, the restyled body now measures 4,939 mm long (+39 mm), 2,010 mm wide (-7 mm) and 1,737 mm tall (+18 mm). Mercedes-Benz says that even though the wheelbase has grown by 20 mm to 2,935 mm, it is still 60 mm less compared to the GLE. The new model also adopts cues from its vanilla sibling, including its lighting units and interior design.

Mercedes-AMG GLE 53 4Matic+ Coupe

Visually, both cars share the same coupe-like profile but are distinguished by specific elements. While the AMG Line exterior package is applied to both, the GLE 450 gets a single-slat diamond grille compared to the GLE 53’s Panamericana unit. At the rear, the GLE 450’s dual exhaust finishers get a chrome surround, while the GLE 53 sports a diffuser element and four circular outlets instead.

Elsewhere, the GLE 53 comes with 22-inch AMG cross-spoke forged alloy wheels, the AMG Night package (black exterior trim) and a rear spoiler lip. These are absent for the GLE 450, which makes do with smaller 21-inch AMG multi-spoke light-alloys and chrome trim instead. Shared between the two are aluminium-look, illuminated running boards, a panoramic sliding sunroof and Multibeam LED headlamps with Adaptive Highbeam Assist Plus.

Under the bonnet, both cars come with a M256 3.0 litre turbocharged straight-six engine, which is supported by a 48-volt mild hybrid system. This setup – with Dynamic Select – is also used for the GLS and includes an EQ Boost starter-alternator that provides an additional 22 PS (21 hp) and 250 Nm of torque for a short period when needed.

Mercedes-Benz GLE 450 4Matic Coupe (left), Mercedes-AMG GLE 53 4Matic+ Coupe (right)

In terms of output, the GLE 450 offers 367 PS (362 hp) from 5,500 to 6,100 rpm and 500 Nm from 1,600 to 4,500 rpm. Mated to the engine is a 9G-Tronic nine-speed automatic transmission and 4Matic all-wheel drive, allowing for a zero to 100 km/h time of 5.7 seconds and top speed of 250 km/h. Efficiency-wise, the variant has a combined fuel consumption of 9.2 l/100 km (10.9 km/l) and emits as little as 205 g/km of CO2.

The sportier GLE 53 gets a nine-speed AMG Speedshift TCT 9G automatic transmission and a more powerful tune. With 435 PS (429 hp) at 6,100 rpm and 520 Nm from 1,800 to 5,800 rpm, it is slightly quicker in a century sprint at 5.3 seconds, while the top speed is capped at 250 km/h. The added performance does diminish the fuel consumption slightly at 9.6 l/100 km (10.4 km/l), while spitting out 219 g/km of CO2.

Being an AMG model, the GLE 53 packs some additional extras over the GLE 450, including a sports exhaust system, AMG Track Pace, and AMG Active Ride Control roll stabilisation. Both models come with an Airmatic air suspension system by default.

Mercedes-Benz GLE 450 4Matic Coupe (left), Mercedes-AMG GLE 53 4Matic+ Coupe (right)

Much like the exterior, the interior of both cars also come with the AMG Line package, but there is clear differentiation between the two. On the GLE 450, you get anthracite open-pore oak wood, while the GLE 53 has carbon-fibre instead. Also different are the seats, with the AMG model packing multi-contour units at the front, along with a Nappa leather AMG Performance steering wheel.

Standard equipment across the board include an ambient lighting system, powered front seats with memory function, an interior chrome package, Thermotronic four-zone climate control, AMG floor mats, the Mercedes-Benz User Experience (MBUX) system with dual 12.3-inch displays, a Burmester sound system, a wireless charger, and LTE communication module for Mercedes me connected services.

On the safety and assistance front, both cars come with Active Distance Assistant Distronic, Active Parking Assist with Parktronic, Active Steering Assist, a 360-degree camera, the Driving Assistant package, Keyless-Go, a powered tailgate with hands-free access as well as the Pre-Safe system.

C167 Mercedes-Benz GLE 450 4Matic Coupe AMG Line

C167 Mercedes-AMG GLE 53 4Matic+ Coupe