By Gerard Lye / 15 September 2020 5:32 pm

It has been a long wait but the Proton X50 is finally here! Well, almost all of it, because while we know quite a lot about the B-segment SUV during a recent media preview, pricing remains a mystery for now. Nonetheless, if you’re interested, the order books will be open starting tomorrow on Malaysia Day, September 16, with a booking fee of RM500.

If you haven’t read up on the details, we have plenty of that in our initial preview post as well as a spec differences breakdown. There’s also plenty of static shots of the X50, but for those who prefer a video tour of Proton’s latest model, you’ve come to the right place.

On hand to take you on a walk-around tour of the X50 is Hafriz Shah, with the range-topping Flagship variant being the star of the show. The Flagship is just one of four variants that the X50 will be offered, with the three others being the Premium, Standard and base Standard.

All variants are powered by a 1.5 litre turbocharged three-cylinder petrol engine, but there are some differences across the range. The mill used for the Flagship, which was co-developed by Geely and Volvo, comes with direct injection, with outputs expected to mirror those in other markets – 177 PS at 5,500 rpm and 255 Nm of torque from 1,500 to 4,000 rpm.

Every other variant beneath the Flagship gets a port-injected version of the engine, which is unique to Malaysia and is rated at around 150 PS and 226 Nm. Both engine types are mated to seven-speed wet dual-clutch transmission, with drive going to the front wheels – no all-wheel drive option here.

So, sit back and enjoy this tour of the new X50. Has it impressed you given the hype building up to its reveal? Will you prefer it to other rivals in its segment? More importantly, will you buy one? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

