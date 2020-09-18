In Cars, International News, Mazda / By Gerard Lye / 18 September 2020 4:42 pm / 0 comments

The Mazda CX-30 is the next model to benefit from turbocharging in the United States for the 2021 model year, so say hello to the new CX-30 Turbo. With the new variant, nearly the entire Mazda line-up in the US will be offered with a turbocharged variant, save for the CX-3 and MX-5.

Like the Mazda 3 Turbo before it, the CX-30 Turbo is powered by a SkyActiv-G 2.5 litre turbocharged four-cylinder petrol engine, which makes 250 hp and 434 Nm when running on premium 93 octane fuel. With regular 87 octane fuel, those figures plummet down to 227 hp and 420 Nm. The crossover also comes with a 2.5 litre NA four-pot in the US, with 186 hp and 252 Nm.

The rest of the powertrain is the same as well, with the mill being mated to a SkyActiv-Drive six-speed automatic transmission and Mazda’s i-Activ all-wheel drive system. Figures relating to performance, efficiency and pricing have yet to be released by the company, but we should get them before the CX-30 2.5 Turbo – as it is known in the country – goes on sale by the end of 2020.

Key exterior cues that help mark out a CX-30 Turbo include 18-inch black aluminium alloy wheels, larger tailpipes, gloss black door mirrors and a “Turbo” badge on the liftgate. Meanwhile, standard equipment are an 8.8-inch infotainment display, a 12-speaker Bose sound system and a range of i-Activsense safety and driver assistance systems.

The suite includes Smart City Brake Support Reverse with Rear Cross-Traffic Braking, Traffic Jam Assist, Mazda Radar Cruise Control, Active Driving Display, Traffic Sign Recognition, Adaptive Front-lighting System and a 360-degree View Monitor. More details about the packaging will be announced in the coming months.

Over in Malaysia, we get the CX-30 with a 2.0 litre NA four-cylinder, rated at 162 hp and 213 Nm, with the option of a 1.8 litre turbodiesel that makes 114 hp and 270 Nm. Of the four variants, the petrol engine is fitted to three of them (2.0G 2WD, 2.0G High 2WD and 2.0G High AWD), while only one diesel variant is offered (1.8D High 2WD).