In Cars, International News, Mazda / By Gerard Lye / 5 August 2020 10:18 am / 1 comment

Nearly a month after the 2021 Mazda 3 Turbo made its debut in the United States, the company has now revealed official pricing for the new model, along with a launch film and image gallery. The Turbo is offered in sedan and hatchback body styles, with both sporting the same SkyActiv-G 2.5 litre turbocharged four-cylinder petrol engine.

As reported previously, the mill develops 250 hp and 434 Nm with premium 93 octane fuel, or 227 hp and 420 Nm when running on regular 87 octane fuel. A SkyActiv-Drive six-speed automatic is the only available transmission pairing here, with Mazda’s i-Activ all-wheel drive system also being part of the drivetrain. Performance and efficiency figures will only be revealed closer to the start of deliveries by the end of this year.

For the US market, the model is known as the Mazda 3 2.5 Turbo, which will come as standard with a MZD Connect infotainment system with an 8.8-inch display, a Bose 12-speaker sound system, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay support, Active Driving Display (head-up display), dual-zone climate control, leather upholstery, keyless entry and start and the i-Activsense suite of safety and driver assistance systems.

Regardless of body styles, customers will get 18-inch black aluminium alloy wheels, gloss black side mirrors, “Turbo” badges, LED headlamps and daytime running lights, with the sedan also getting a gloss black front grille and lower front bumper decoration.

The company also offers an optional Premium Plus package that adds on items like a gloss black rear lip spoiler for the sedan, while the hatchback receives a gloss black rear roof spoiler and front air dam.

The optional package also throws in additional system to the i-Activsense suite like Rear Smart City Brake Support with Rear Cross-Traffic Braking as well as Traffic Jam Assist. If that isn’t enough body components, there’s also an aero kit upgrade for the hatchback that consists of a rear diffuser and side sill extensions.

Aside from the new Mazda 3 2.5 Turbo model, there’s also a new base engine option for the 2021 model year – a SkyActiv-G 2.0 litre four-pot (155 hp and 203 Nm) – that joins the existing non-turbocharged 2.5 litre mill (186 hp and 252 Nm) with optional all-wheel drive.

Pricing-wise, the 2021 Mazda 3 range starts at USD20,500 (RM86,243) for the Mazda 3 2.0 FWD, but if you want the Turbo, be prepared to pay a USD9,400 (RM39,546), or 46%, premium. Mind you, the USD29,900 (RM125,789) sum is for the sedan, with the hatchback costing an additional USD1,000 (RM4,207).

The aforementioned aero kit will set you back an additional USD1,075 (RM4,522) for the Mazda 3 2.5 Turbo hatchback with the Premium Plus package, or USD1,900 (RM7,993) for models without it. It gets even pricier with the optional BBS 18-inch gloss black forged wheels, as each wheel costs USD918.95 (RM3,866).

Mazda also offers a selection of premium paint finishes that start at USD395 (RM1,662) for Snowflake White Pearl Mica, which is followed by Machine Grey Metallic at USD495 (RM2,083) and Soul Red Crystal at USD595 (RM2,504).

Tick every single option, and a fully kitted Turbo hatchback in fancy red carries a retail price of USD39,095.80 (RM164,534.67). That makes it even more expensive than 2020 Civic Type R (306 hp and 400 Nm) that starts at USD36,955 (RM155,543) before options, although you do get more torque with the Mazda.

For USD4,700 (RM19,782) less than a Mazda 3 2.5 Turbo, you can get a 2020 Civic Si Sedan or Coupe that has a base price of USD25,200. The affordability comes with less power, as the smaller-displacement 1.5 litre turbo-four makes 205 hp and 260 Nm, although you do get a six-speed manual to play with.