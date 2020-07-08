In Cars, International News, Mazda / By Gerard Lye / 8 July 2020 9:41 pm / 0 comments

As announced earlier, the 2021 Mazda 3 Turbo has finally been revealed for the United States, with sales set to begin by the end of this year. The new model will be available in two body styles – hatchback and sedan – both powered by a SkyActiv-G 2.5 litre turbocharged four-cylinder petrol engine.

The turbo engine, which is already in use in the Mazda 6, CX-5 and CX-9, develops 227 hp and 420 Nm of torque when running on regular 87 octane fuel. However, with premium 93 octane fuel powering it, those figures are even higher at 250 hp and 434 Nm. Don’t let the figures fool you into believing this to be an MPS model, because it certainly isn’t.

As a result, the Mazda 3 has the upper hand over the Honda Civic in the US, although the Civic does have a smaller-capacity engine by comparison – a 1.5 litre turbo-four – that makes 174 hp and 220 Nm, or 205 hp and 260 Nm in the Civic Si. Moving even higher up to the Civic Type R with a 2.0 litre turbo-four that makes 306 hp and 400 Nm, the Mazda 3 still outputs more torque.

The SkyActiv-G mill is paired with a SkyActiv-Drive six-speed automatic transmission and Mazda’s i-Activ all-wheel drive system, but performance and efficiency figures have yet to be announced for now.

For the US market, the new model will be sold as the Mazda 3 2.5 Turbo, which comes standard with a MZD Connect infotainment system with an 8.8-inch display, a Bose 12-speaker sound system, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay support, Active Driving Display (head-up display), dual-zone climate control, leather upholstery, keyless entry and start and the i-Activsense suite of safety and driver assistance systems.

Both body styles will also come equipped with 18-inch black aluminium alloy wheels, gloss black side mirrors, “Turbo” badges, LED headlamps and daytime running lights, with the sedan also getting a a gloss black front grille and lower front bumper decoration.

Customers who spring for the Premium Plus Package will gain more aesthetic enhancements like a gloss black rear lip spoiler for the sedan, while the hatchback receives a gloss black rear roof spoiler and front air dam. The optional package also throws in additional system to the i-Activsense suite like Rear Smart City Brake Support with Rear Cross-Traffic Braking as well as Traffic Jam Assist.

Aside from the new turbo engine, the Mazda 3 also gets a new powertrain configuration for the 2021 model year – a SkyActiv-G 2.0 litre four-pot (155 hp and 203 Nm) – that joins the existing non-turbocharged 2.5 litre mill (186 hp and 252 Nm) with optional all-wheel drive. Pricing for the 2021 Mazda 3 will be announced at a later date.