It’s finally happening! The fourth-generation Mazda 3 looks set to receive a turbocharged engine for the 2021 model year, according to a teaser posted on Mazda USA’s YouTube page. The link to the short clip was also used in several replies the company posted on Twitter, which were accompanied by the caption: “power comes to those who wait.”
If you’re expecting further details, the teaser video doesn’t really provide much aside from the sound of an engine being revved and a launch date set for July 8. However, the much-anticipated model is tipped to be powered by a SkyActiv-G 2.5 litre turbocharged four-cylinder petrol unit that is already being used for the CX-5, CX-9 and Mazda 6.
No output figures for now, but the mill is expected to serve up 250 hp and 420 Nm of torque, which is the same as the Mazda 6 sold in North America. Keep in mind that those figures are with 93 octane fuel, and you get 227 hp with 87 octane fuel over there. The engine will likely be paired with a six-speed automatic driving the front wheels, with the option of an all-wheel drive system.
The addition of turbocharging to the latest Mazda 3 has generated a lot of hype, with many hoping for a revival of the high-performance “MPS” nameplate. Sadly, this won’t be the case as the Japanese carmaker has stated time and time again that it has no plans to do so. Nonetheless, are you excited for a Mazda 3 turbo?
I bet a lot of mazda enthusiasts are holding thier breath for a new Mazdaspeed 3.
Considering the new 3 has AWD, the 2.5 turbo technically could be tuned to well over 300hp. (the old speed 3 with the 2.3T already makes 260+ and tunable to 300). What’s not to like about a well built car with a nice looking interior with AWD and 300hp.
A civic type r challenger in the making.
Easy job, just throw the existing 2.5T which was originally meant for their SUV into their hatch. This model will not do well in markets which heavily tax high cc models like Thailand, China and here in Malaysia.