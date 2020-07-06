In Cars, International News, Mazda / By Gerard Lye / 6 July 2020 11:17 am / 21 comments

The 2021 Mazda 3 Turbo was teased several days ago, with Mazda USA announcing an official debut set for July 8. However, we won’t need to wait that long for more details, as Mazda Mexico has released a video that contains vital information about the turbocharged model.

It is confirmed that the new model will be powered by a SkyActiv-G 2.5 litre turbocharged four-cylinder petrol engine with 227 hp and 420 Nm of torque, which is more than the Honda Civic with its smaller-displacement 1.5 litre turbo-four that offers 171 hp and 220 Nm – it also beats the Civic Type R (306 hp and 400 Nm) in terms of torque but not horsepower. The SkyActiv-G mill is paired with a SkyActiv-Drive six-speed torque converter automatic transmission and an all-wheel drive system to send drive to all four wheels.

These figures and overall setup are pretty much identical to what you’ll find in the CX-9 and CX-5, both of which are offered in Malaysia currently. As for performance and efficiency, we’ll have to wait for the official reveal to find out details like the zero to 100 km/h time, top speed and fuel economy.

For the Mexican market, the Mazda 3 Turbo will come 18-inch aluminium alloy wheels, seven airbags, an MZD Connect infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay support, automatic LED headlamps, an electric sunroof, blind spot monitoring, electrochromic side mirrors, a 12-speaker Bose sound system, leather upholstery and shift paddles.

The model will be offered there in two hatchback variants, with the S Grand Touring being priced at 489,900 Mexican pesos (RM94,060), while the Signature goes for 529,900 Mexican pesos (RM101,742). The Mazda 3 is currently available in two non-turbocharged, hatchback variants – i Sport and i Grand Touring – in Mexico, both with a regular SkyActiv-G 2.5 litre four-pot (186 hp and 252 Nm) and front-wheel drive.

Bringing up the pricing for those variants, you’ll see that the turbocharged versions demand quite a premium when roughly compared, as the base i Sport that comes with only a six-speed manual retails at 379,900 Mexican pesos (RM72,886), while the i Grand Touring (six-speed auto only) is 429,900 Mexican pesos (RM82,479). Should (and if) we get the Mazda 3 Turbo in Malaysia, this rather large price gap, which extends to the SkyActiv-X versions, should be expected.