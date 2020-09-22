In BMW, Cars, International News / By Mick Chan / 22 September 2020 12:56 pm / 0 comments

The gradual trickle feed of spy photos as well as official teaser images has given us a pretty good idea of what the soon-to-arrive 2021 BMW M3 and M4 sedan and coupe will look like, and it appears here that a few official pictures have leaked into public view from the CarsWithoutLimits Instagram feed, just ahead of the M Division duo’s debut.

In addition to the latest grille design that takes after that of the G22 4 Series Coupe that was launched in June, the performance sedan and coupe are pictured here wearing their new respective hero colours, Isle of Man Green and Sao Paulo Yellow.

In typial M3/M4 fashion, the frontal treatment of the sedan mimics that of the coupe, albeit with every so slightly more visual width for the latter. The M4 here is given the sportier look with gloss black alloys, while the M3 offers more conventional brightwork when seen in profile, from what appears to be a similar wheel design.

At their rear ends, both get quad exhaust pipes housed in similar rear bumper diffuser assemblies, while the breather vent sculpting on the M4 reaches higher up the bodywork, and closer to the tail lamps. There isn’t any bootlid badging on the M3 save for the BMW roundel, though the coupe does wear what appears to be a blacked out M4 badge, which could denote the Competition variant that will debut at the models’ launch.

Also seen here are darkened roofs on both cars pictured, which are likely to be the carbon-fibre roofs that have been a staple of M Division weight reduction and mass centralisation for a few model generations now.

Previously confirmed is the S58 3.0 litre twin-turbo inline-six engine, that will output 480 PS in standard form, or 510 PS an 650 Nm of torque in the Competition variant. This higher-output version will be mated exclusively to an eight-speed automatic gearbox, while M xDrive all-wheel-drive with switchable RWD mode is to come later on in the lifecycle.

As intimated previously, there will also be a six-speed manual for the purists, and this will come as standard on a base, rear-wheel-drive version of the M3 and M4. Further bodystyles to come will be the M4 Convertible that is set to arrive next year, followed by the first-ever production M3 Touring, which is slated to arrive in two years’ time. Meanwhile, stay tuned for the arrival of the 2021 BMW M3 and BMW M4 very soon.

