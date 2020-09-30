In Cars, Local News, Proton / By Gerard Lye / 30 September 2020 4:52 pm / 10 comments

The new Proton X50 has successfully achieved a five-star safety rating, according to the New Car Assessment Program for Southeast Asian Countries (ASEAN NCAP).

This shouldn’t be much of a surprise, given the safety features that are offered for the X50. The base Standard variant comes as standard with four airbags (front and side), along with electronic stability control, traction control, ABS, EBD, brake assist, hill hold assist and drag torque control.

Meanwhile, the remaining three variants in the four-variant line-up – Executive, Premium and Flagship – get the same systems as the Standard, but with six airbags (front, side and curtain) instead.

The range-topping Flagship takes things a step further by being the only one that gets the Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) suite, which includes a number of active safety systems, including lane keep assist, autonomous emergency braking and forward collision warning, to name a few.

According to the ASEAN NCAP, details of the X50’s results will be released at a later date, so we’ll have to wait to see how the SUV scored in each individual test.

An encouraging safety rating isn’t the only thing associated with the X50, as during today’s media preview, it was revealed that model also received Energy Efficient Vehicle (EEV) status. For the Malaysian market, the X50 is offered with either a 1.5 litre turbocharged and direct-injected three-cylinder engine (1.5 TGDi) as well as a port-injected version of the turbo three-pot (1.5T) – the former is exclusive to the Flagship.

Proton claims fuel consumption figures of 6.4 litres per 100 km (15.6 km/l) for 1.5 TGDi and 6.5 litres per 100 km (15.4 km/l) for the non-direct-injection 1.5T engine. With those numbers, it isn’t surprising for the X50 to secure its EEV status.

GALLERY: 2020 Proton X50 1.5 TGDi Flagship