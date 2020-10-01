In Cars, Local News, Proton, Videos / By Anthony Lim / 1 October 2020 11:01 am / 6 comments

At the drive preview for the Proton X50 in Sepang yesterday, the automaker showcased the workings of the SUV’s suite of driver assistance systems, including its Auto Park Assist (APA) feature.

The system actively controls the throttle, brakes, steering and gear selection to aid the driver in manoeuvring into a parking space. According to the automaker, it will handle perpendicular parking as well as place the car both into and out of parallel parking spaces. Watch as we trial it out to see how well it works.

The APA is part of the Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) suite found on the X50 Flagship. The variant features Level 2 semi-autonomous driving, with functions such as autonomous emergency braking with pedestrian detection, adaptive cruise control with stop and go, lane centring assist, lane keeping assist, auto high beam and blind spot monitoring, complete with a door opening warning.

The Flagship also differs from the rest of the four variant range in its engine selection – while all feature a 1.5 litre turbocharged direct-injection three-cylinder engine, it’s the only one to be equipped with the 1.5 TGDi direct-injection unit offering 177 PS and 255 Nm.

The Standard, Executive and Premium uses the 1.5T PFI port-injection variation of the mill, which has 150 PS and 226 Nm in the way of output. All X50 variants utilise a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic, which is also seen on the CKD X70.

GALLERY: Proton X50 drive preview, Sepang International Circuit