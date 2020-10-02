In Cars, Local News, Volkswagen / By Anthony Lim / 2 October 2020 3:18 pm / 0 comments

Volkswagen Passenger Cars Malaysia (VPCM) has announced the introduction of Das WeltAuto, the automaker’s global used car programme, in the country. The programme’s very first activity is the launch of a Trade-Up campaign, which offers existing VW owners the opportunity to trade-in their current vehicle with extra support on a brand-new Volkswagen model.

The campaign is targeted at existing owners of the Touran, Cross Touran, Sharan, Passat CC and B7 Passat who are in the market for a new Volkswagen. Through the programme, owners will be able to enjoy an additional RM3,000 trade-in support for all models, including the all-new Arteon R-Line, Tiguan Allspace variants (R-Line and Highline) as well as the Passat Elegance.

According to VPCM MD Erik Winter, the campaign was spurred by the overwhelming response to the new R-Line range. “From all the positive feedback we received, we understood the need to provide our loyal customers with the possibility of upgrading while remaining in the Volkswagen family,” he said.

“With the support of Das WeltAuto, owning a new Volkswagen is even more convenient as all processes are handled and managed at our dealerships. We are confident that this campaign will entice owners of some of our older models to upgrade to our latest products,” he added.

The company added that the Das WeltAuto used-car programme is available at eight participating Volkswagen dealerships – Volkswagen Puchong, Volkswagen Gombak, Volkswagen Glenmarie, Volkswagen Tebrau, Volkswagen Alor Setar, Volkswagen Juru, Volkswagen Ipoh and Volkswagen Skudai. For more info on the programme, visit the DasWeltAuto website.

GALLERY: 2020 Volkswagen Arteon R-Line

GALLERY: Volkswagen Tiguan Allspace 1.4 TSI Highline

GALLERY: Volkswagen Tiguan Allspace 2.0 TSI 4Motion R-Line