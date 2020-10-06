In Local News, Mercedes-Benz / By Mick Chan / 6 October 2020 4:04 pm / 0 comments

Following its initial opening in July, Hap Seng Star has officially launched the Kuala Lumpur Autohaus that is located in the Menara Hap Seng 3 complex at the corner of Jalan Sultan Ismail and Jalan P. Ramlee in downtown Kuala Lumpur. The launch of the revamped outlet was officiated by Claus Weidner, CEO and president of Mercedes-Benz Malaysia and Harald Behrend, CEO of Hap Seng Group automotive division.

The Kuala Lumpur Autohaus adheres to the latest Mercedes-Benz Retail Brand Presence corporate identity (CI), being the third to be built to these standards after Cycle & Carriage Bintang (CCB) locations in Mutiara Damansara and Alor Setar, and the refurbished downtown location is also home to Malaysia’s first Mercedes-Benz Accessories and Collection Boutique.

With a total of RM3.5 million spent on the refurbishment of the location, Hap Seng Star Kuala Lumpur Autohaus resides on 29,300 sq ft of land, and is staffed by 20 personnel. The accessories and collection boutique is located on Level 1 of the building, where customers will find business and casual wear, accessories, watches and more.

Level 2 of the Kuala Lumpur Autohaus is a dedicated lounge for the display of the brand’s Dream Cars range of vehicles including the AMG models, featuring the likes of the Mercedes-AMG A 35 4Matic and Mercedes-AMG GLC 63 Coupe. Here, a seating area overlooking Jalan P. Ramlee is situated at one end of the lounge.

The full showroom floor at Kuala Lumpur Autohaus is located on Level 3 of the building, where a cafe and customer lounge is situated alongside floor space that accommodates up to nine display vehicles. For customers who have signed on the dotted line, vehicle handovers take place in delivery bays spanning more than 2,000 sq ft in the basement of the complex.

The outlay for the upgrading of the Kuala Lumpur Autohaus is part of Hap Seng’s total investment of over RM300 million towards updating its customer touchpoints across its nationwide network, the company said. It currently operates 11 Autohaus locations, including in Kuala Lumpur, Kinrara, Balakong, Jalan Ipoh, Bukit Tinggi, Setia Alam, Melaka, and Iskandar on the Peninsula, while in East Malaysia, Hap Seng is also present in Kuching, Miri and Kota Kinabalu.

GALLERY: Hap Seng Star Kuala Lumpur Autohaus