In Cars, Hyundai, International News / By Matthew H Tong / 7 October 2020 11:34 am / 0 comments

Hyundai has dropped the first official teaser of its upcoming i20 N hot hatch, one that would crown the i20 range, sitting above the newly launched i20 N Line. The 3D-rendering above clearly shows the car finished in Performance Blue, the same shade first seen on the i30 N and Hyundai’s WRC race cars.

Powering the i20 N is a 1.6 litre turbocharged four-cylinder engine, producing 204 PS and 275 Nm of torque. All that power is sent to the front wheels through a six-speed manual gearbox with rev-matching function (can be disabled). There are several N drive modes to choose from as well, and a mechanical limited slip differential is available, too.

Hyundai N Division engineers have also upgraded the chassis. For example, the suspension gets new knuckles, springs and shocks for improved ride and handling. Stopping power comes courtesy of huge 320 mm front rotors, clamped by N-branded red brake calipers. Could it also get the i30 N’s new eight-speed DCT? Perhaps.

You can expect more aggression by way of design. The front bumper will feature larger air intakes for the engine and brake cooling, bespoke 18-inch matte grey alloys, unique side sills, plus a rear spoiler which enhances aerodynamic performance. A two-tone body paint is available, too, which goes well with the sporty red exterior accents.

The i20 N will likely be making its global debut in the next few weeks. Hyundai has already put the hot hatch through its paces at the Nurburgring, so expect this to go head-to-head against formidable stalwarts like the Volkswagen Polo GTI and Ford Fiesta ST. Anyone excited for this?

GALLERY: Hyundai i20 N spyshots