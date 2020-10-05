In Cars, Ford, International News / By Matthew H Tong / 5 October 2020 5:10 pm / 0 comments

Ford has taken the veils off the Fiesta ST Edition for the European market, with production limited to 500 units. It’s only available as a three-door, but gets extra equipment such as adjustable suspension, exclusive styling details, and unique Azura Blue exterior paint (previously only available as part of Ford’s Special Vehicle Options) as standard.

Contrasting elements come courtesy of the High Gloss Black exterior pack, which sees the upper grille, fog light surrounds, rear diffuser, roof, rear spoiler, alloy wheels and door mirrors caps all finished in gloss black. Even the ST badges feature a unique black enamel surround.

Inside, it gets carbon-fibre decors on the instrument cluster and air vent surrounds, red illuminated push-start button with chrome ring, leather-wrapped flat-bottomed Ford Performance steering wheel with , blue contrast stitching, ST-branded floor mats, seatbelts, and Recaro heated sports seats with adjustable lumbar support.

Mechanically, the Fiesta ST is powered by the 1.5 litre EcoBoost engine to deliver 200 PS at 6,000 rpm and 290 Nm of torque from 1,600 to 4,000 rpm. The 0-100 km/h sprint is done in 6.5 seconds, while top speed is rated at 230 km/h. Nothing has changed here, so power still gets channeled to the front wheels via a six-speed manual transmission.

New to it, as mentioned above, is the adjustable suspension, or specifically a two-way adjustable coilover suspension with blue powder-coated springs. This lowers ride height by 15 mm at the front and 10 mm at the back, and has 12 ‘bump’ settings and 16 rebound settings.

Rolling stock measures 18 inches in size, but these are lightweight units that weigh nearly 2 kg less compared to the factory Fiesta ST alloys. These 10-spoke hoops are said to offer greater shock resistance, and improve tyre contact for better grip. Also on is a Quaife limited-slip differential to optimise front-end traction. It works in tandem with Ford’s enhanced Torque Vectoring Control technology to improve road-holding and reduce understeer.

Ford Performance manager for Europe, Stefan Muenzinger said: “Our new Fiesta ST Edition squeezes even more excitement out of the best-handling compact hot-hatch on the road. The Edition model puts drivers firmly in control with the ability to manually adjust the feel of their car and fine-tune the handling to suit their personal preference.” Prices in the UK start from £27,075 (RM146k).