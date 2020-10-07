In Car Reviews, Cars, Video Reviews, Videos, Volkswagen / By Matthew H Tong / 7 October 2020 3:49 pm / 0 comments

The newly launched Volkswagen Tiguan Allspace and Arteon R-Line have caught the attention of many, and if you live in the Klang Valley, you would’ve spotted a few Arteons over the past few weeks.

Thanks to local assembly and SST exemption, the Arteon R-Line can be yours for just RM221k, and included in the price is a five-year unlimited-mileage warranty, three years free maintenance, and five years free roadside assistance. Granted, this is not the facelifted model, but it’s still a ravishing fastback coupe.

Power comes from a 2.0 litre TSI turbocharged four-cylinder petrol engine, producing 190 PS from 4,180 to 6,000 rpm and 320 Nm of torque between 1,500 to 4,180 rpm. Drive is sent to the front wheels via a seven-speed DSG wet dual-clutch transmission. Shift paddles are standard, as are features such as LED headlights, LED tail lights with sequential indicators, 19-inch Montevideo turbine-style two-tone alloy wheels, and a powered boot.

Next up is the Tiguan Allspace, the Allspace moniker indicating the larger-bodied, seven-seater variant. Customers get two variants, starting with the 1.4 TSI Highline at RM165k. That makes it only RM2,000 more expensive than the regular five-seater model, with motive power coming from the same 1.4L engine with 150 PS and 250 Nm of torque.

The range-topping 2.0 TSI 4Motion R-Line, on the other hand, costs over RM40,000 more at RM210k (both prices exclude SST). Under the bonnet sits the venerable EA888 2.0 litre turbocharged four-cylinder engine, churning out 220 PS from 4,500 to 6,200 rpm and 350 Nm of torque from 1,500 to 4,400 rpm. That’s very nearly the same amount of power as the Mk7.5 Golf GTI, and the torque figure is identical.

