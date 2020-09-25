In Cars, Local News, Volkswagen / By Jonathan Lee / 25 September 2020 7:46 pm / 0 comments

Earlier this year, Volkswagen Passenger Cars Malaysia (VPCM) introduced the Tiguan Allspace as one of the industry’s first launches after the government’s movement control order. Aiming to build on the success of the standard Tiguan, this stretched SUV adds two more seats, giving buyers a new seven-seater option.

Ahead of the release of our video review, we’re bringing you a full gallery of both the 1.4 and 2.0 litre variants so that you can compare the two. Prices start at RM165,031 for the 1.4 TSI Highline – making it just over RM2,000 more expensive than the five-seater model – while the 2.0 TSI 4Motion R-Line is over RM40,000 dearer at RM209,637. Both are exempted from the sales and service tax (SST).

At over RM200,000, the R-Line model is stepping into cutthroat premium car territory, but at least it has the performance to match. Under the bonnet sits the venerable EA888 2.0 litre turbocharged four-cylinder engine, churning out 220 PS from 4,500 to 6,200 rpm and 350 Nm of torque from 1,500 to 4,400 rpm. That’s very nearly the same amount of power as the Mk7.5 Golf GTI, and the torque figure is identical.

Also upgraded is the drivetrain, featuring a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission, 4Motion all-wheel drive and Dynamic Chassis Control (DCC) adaptive dampers, just like a Golf R. The AWD system in the Tiguan is a little more biased towards off-road driving, with Snow, Off-Road and Off-Road Individual modes. No matter – this people-moving crossover will still get from zero to 100 km/h in just 6.8 seconds.

The Highline, meanwhile, soldiers on with the familiar 1.4 litre turbo four-pot from the five-seater model, making 150 PS from 5,000 to 6,000 rpm and 250 Nm from 1,500 to 3,000 rpm. Equipped with a six-speed wet dual-clutch transmission and front-wheel drive, it accelerates from zero to 100 km/h in 9.5 seconds.

Break out the measuring tape and you’ll notice that the Allspace is 215 mm longer than the regular Tiguan at 4,701 mm, with 106 mm going into the 2,787 mm wheelbase. It is also 26 mm taller at 1,674 mm, but width remains the same at 1,839 mm. Impressively, the 1.4 TSI model weighs only 10 kg heavier at 1,460 kg, but with the larger engine and all-wheel drive, the 2.0 TSI is a whopping 220 kg heftier still at 1,680 kg.

The increase in length and wheelbase is just about visible to the naked eye, but the Allspace is also differentiated through the silver door mirrors, front fender appliqués, an upswept rearmost side window and fake twin trapezoidal tailpipes. The bonnet is also slightly taller to balance out the taller body. We should point out at this juncture that this car doesn’t get the facelift introduced globally earlier this year.

On the outside, the Highline is equipped with full-LED headlights, LED combination tail lights and the same 18-inch “Kingston” alloy wheels as the five-seater. The R-Line gains a more aggressive design for the front and rear bumpers, deeper side skirts and an increased use of body-coloured trim, along with 3D-effect full-LED tail lights and 19-inch “Sebring” alloys in a fetching gunmetal grey finish.

Inside, the Allspace is all but identical save for the sliding and reclining second-row seats and the obligatory third-row pews. Volkswagen is claiming an additional 60 mm of second-row legroom, plus 85 litres more boot space with the rearmost seats folded, at 700 litres (230 litres with all seats up). With the second and third rows folded, the maximum luggage space is 1,775 litres.

In terms of infotainment, the Highline gets an eight-inch touchscreen and twin physical knobs, while the R-Line receives a 9.2-inch display, full touch controls and gesture control. Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity are standard across the board, with the R-Line also gaining navigation.

The R-Line package also entails a sportier steering wheel (both are flat-bottomed), stainless steel pedals and the R logo embroidered into the seats. Both the Highline and R-Line come with keyless entry, push-button start, triple-zone climate control, eight speakers, a powered tailgate and a 12-way power-adjustable driver’s seat with memory; the R-Line model adds a powered front passenger seat with the same functions.

Safety-wise, the Allspace is fitted as standard with six airbags, ABS with EBD and brake assist, stability control, hill start assist and ISOFIX child seat anchors on the second row, with the R-Line also getting hill descent control. Unfortunately, neither of these cars come with autonomous emergency braking.