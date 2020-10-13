In Cars, Honda, Local News / By Anthony Lim / 13 October 2020 5:53 pm / 13 comments

During the launch of the 2020 Honda City, Honda Malaysia revealed that it has received 5,000 bookings for the new fifth-generation B-segment sedan prior to the car’s official introduction today.

At point of launch, the City is available in three 1.5 litre petrol variant forms, these being the Grade S, E and V, but the eventual line-up will consist of four models when the RS e:HEV hybrid makes its appearance in January next year.

At present, the company says it is looking to shift 3,000 units of the car per month, but this will increase by 500 units to 3,500 units a month when deliveries of the RS begin, making for an annual sales volume of 42,000 units.

The petrol variants are all powered by a new 1.5 litre naturally-aspirated DOHC i-VTEC engine offering 121 PS at 6,600 rpm and 145 Nm at 4,300 rpm. Paired with a CVT, the 1.5L City will do the 0-100 km/h run in 10.2 seconds, on the way to a top speed of 196 km/h. That’s for the S and E variants. The V is a shade slower at 10.4 seconds, with a 195 km/h top whack.

As for the upcoming RS, which we sampled briefly last month during a visit to HM’s production facility in Pegoh, Melaka, it’s powered by an intelligent Multi-Mode Drive (i-MMD) system. There’s a 98 PS and 127 Nm 1.5 litre Atkinson-cycle DOHC i-VTEC engine, but that doesn’t power the car directly.

Instead, the unit functions primarily as a generator with the help of an integrated electric motor, which also acts as a starter. A second, larger motor, which churns out 108 PS and 253 Nm, provides motive power. Performance-wise, the hybrid RS is the fastest sprinter in the City range, accomplishing the 0-100 km/h sprint in 9.9 seconds. However, there’s a trade-off, and that’s with its top speed, which is 173 km/h.

