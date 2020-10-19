In Bentley, Cars, Spyshots / By Mick Chan / 19 October 2020 7:08 pm / 0 comments

The Bentley Bentayga received its facelift in July, which saw the Crewe marque distinguish the ‘regular’ model from the later, higher-performance Speed version with a 4.0 litre V8 biturbo petrol engine with 550 PS and 770 Nm of torque for the former, and the venerable 6.0 litre biturbo W12 producing 635 PS and 900 Nm of torque for the latter. Both transmit outputs to four driven wheels via an eight-speed automatic.

The British luxury brand has decided to capitalise on the chauffeur-driven market as well, with the appearance of a long-wheelbase Bentayga development unit seen undergoing high-exertion tests at the Nurburgring Nordschleife. The additional length is entirely to the benefit of the rear passenger compartment, as evidenced by the longer rear doors seen on the development vehicle.

The longer wheelbase Bentayga will be taking aim at the likes of the Rolls-Royce Cullinan and the long-wheelbase Range Rover, though that latter is coming to the end of its current L405-generation lifecycle. The fifth-generation Range Rover is estimated to debut late 2021 or early 2022.

The Bentayga’s 4.0 litre petrol V8 powertrain is almost a certainty for the stretched SUV, though it remains to be seen if the LWB model will get the Speed treatment as well.

The China market is the likeliest recipient of all things long-wheelbased, and with that country’s luxury vehicle tax in mind, it could be surmised that the LWB version will also get a Hybrid variant, which has been confirmed to join the facelifted line-up later on. For now, the stretched Bentley Bentayga is estimated to debut in 2021.