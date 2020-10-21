In Cars, Hyundai, International News / By Matthew H Tong / 21 October 2020 10:37 am / 0 comments

Hyundai has finally unveiled the i20 N hot hatch, confirming earlier reports that it would be getting the Gamma II 1.6 litre turbocharged GDi four-cylinder petrol engine. The four-potter, which makes its debut in the European market, produces 204 PS at 5,500 to 6,000 rpm and 275 Nm of torque at 1,750 to 4,500 rpm, and the entire car weighs just 1,190 kg.

The automaker says the i20 N has one of the best power-to-weight ratios in its class. With drive sent to the front wheels, it would do the zero to 100 km/h sprint in 6.7 seconds, and would top out at 230 km/h. A six-speed manual is the sole gearbox option, this one featuring launch control (like on the i30 N) and downshift rev matching (can be toggled off via a button on the steering).

Those who want the most out of the i20 N can also specify the N Corner Carving Differential, which is essentially a mechanical limited slip diff built into the front drive axle. Also on are features such as an electric sound generator, variable muffler control (adjusts exhaust sound), left-foot braking calibration, brake pad wear indicator, and 18-inch wheels shod with 215/40 Pirelli P-Zero UHP tyres.

The cheekily named N Grin Control System offers five drive modes – Normal, Eco, Sport, N and N Custom. Each mode changes engine, ESC, exhaust sound and steering parameters to suit various driving conditions. You can even save your preferred drive mode settings via dedicated N buttons on the steering wheel, just like a BMW M car.

The i20 N’s chassis, suspension, brakes and steering (motor driven; quicker 12.0 steering ratio compared with the i20’s 12.4) have all been finetuned as well. The chassis is reinforced at 12 different points and gets a new underbody cover to reduce turbulence. The suspension features uprated front domes and knuckles with revised geometry, including increased camber for better traction. There’s also a new anti-roll bar, stiffer springs, and firmer dampers.

Other details include a new Dual coupled Torsion Beam Axle rear suspension, which Hyundai says offers higher stiffness levels for handling performance. The front discs are 40 mm larger (clamped by red N-branded calipers) than the regular i20, too.

Design-wise, the hot hatch is more aggressively clothed, featuring a new front fascia with larger intakes for the turbo engine and blacked-out Cascading grille. Tomato Red accents help underscore the lower extremities of the hatch, and the car has been lowered by 10 mm for maximum visual impact.

There are new side skirts and unique side sills, as well as a WRC-inspired roof spoiler and integrated rear diffuser. Hyundai went out of its way to keep the motorsports-inspired triangular brake lights, but here it’s used for the rear fog lamp instead. A large, standalone oval exhaust tip finishes off the exterior.

Customers get to choose from six exterior colours, starting with the signature Performance Blue, Intense Blue, Polar White, Sleek Silver, Brass, and Phantom Black. All options, excluding the Phantom Black paint, can be had with a gloss black roof for a two-tone finish.

Inside, it gets dedicated sports seats with integrated head restraints, unique N steering wheel, N gear knob, and sporty N metal foot pedals. The cabin is predominantly black, but littered with Performance Blue accents. The headlining is all black, and the driver benefits from a shift-timing indicator.

Avid track enthusiasts will be pleased to know that the i20 N comes with a data logger. It’s called the Performance Driving Data System, which saves and displays driving data, including engine power, torque, turbo boost, and even comes with a lap timer and acceleration timer.

The 10.25-inch LCD touchscreen display is optional. It offers dedicated N content, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Hyundai’s Bluelink connected car service, and GPS navigation.

Lastly is safety. The i20 N is equipped with Hyundai SmartSense Advanced Drivers Assistance System, which includes features such as forward collision warning with pedestrian detection, intelligent speed limit assist, lane centring assist, blind-spot warning, and autonomous emergency braking.

There’s also rear-cross traffic alert, high beam assist, driver attention warning system with lane departure alert, and a rear view monitor with guide lines. The Hyundai i20 N will be available in Europe as early as March 2021. So, what do you think of this car?