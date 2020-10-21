In Cars, International News, Suzuki / By Matthew H Tong / 21 October 2020 12:31 pm / 1 comment

The 2021 Suzuki Across plug-in hybrid SUV has officially been launched in the UK, with prices starting from £45,599 (RM245k). Suzuki’s first PHEV model is actually a rebadged version of the Toyota RAV4, particularly the overwhelmingly popularly RAV4 Prime. Suzuki even said supply availability will be “very limited” in the first year.

For design, the Across gets its own unique front face with slimmer bi-projector LED headlights and signature LED daytime running lights, a huge hexagonal radiator grille, new 19-inch wheels emphasised with wheel arch mouldings, and a front skid plate. The rest of the car is basically carried over from the RAV4. Colour options include White Pearl Crystal Shine, Silver Metallic, Attitude Black Mica, Sensual Red Mica (seen here), Grey Metallic and Dark Blue Mica.

The cabin is also completely carried over from the RAV4, with the only difference being the steering boss with the Suzuki badge. It gets a nine-inch touchscreen display with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto support, as well as MirrorLink functionalities for compatible smartphones. Features such as smart entry with push start, Optitron instrument cluster, dual-zone climate control with rear vents, and leather seats come as standard. Boot volume is 490 litres, and a 12-volt socket is available as well.

In terms of performance, the Across is powered by the 2.5 litre A25A-FXS Dynamic Force Atkinson-cycle engine making 176 hp and 228 Nm. It’s augmented with an electric motor to produce a total system output of 302 hp, allowing the SUV to do the 0-100 km/h sprint in six seconds flat.

The e-motor gets juiced by an 18.1kWh (50.9 Ah) lithium-ion battery offers an all-electric range of 60 km (based on the WLTP cycle; best in class). It also gets Toyota’s E-Four electronic 4×4 system, which uses an independent 40 kW rear motor that works in tandem with the front motor to provide a front:rear torque distribution between 100:0 to 20:80.

Safety features include Pre-Collision System (PCS), Lane Tracing Assist (LTA) and Dynamic Radar Cruise Control (DRCC) as standard, as well as Road Sign Assist (RSA), Blind Spot Monitor (BSM), and Rear Crossing Traffic Alert (RCTA). Deliveries of the Suzuki Across PHEV will begin in November, after which Suzuki will introduce the Swace, a UK-built Toyota Corolla Touring Sports hybrid rebadge.