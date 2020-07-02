In Cars, International News, Suzuki / By Matthew H Tong / 2 July 2020 1:03 pm / 0 comments

The Toyota-Suzuki partnership has bore its first fruit. Meet the brand new 2021 Suzuki Across, a C-segment SUV based on the Toyota RAV4. For now, the Across is only available as a plug-in hybrid, sharing the same underpinnings as the popular RAV4 Prime.

Design-wise, the Across gets a more curvaceous fascia with slimmer LED headlights, unique LED DRLs, and a gaping hexagonal radiator grille. This range-topping model sits on dual-tone 19-inch alloy wheels and can be had in six different colours – White Pearl Crystal Shine, Silver Metallic, Attitude Black Mica, Sensual Red Mica, Grey Metallic, and Dark Blue Mica. The rest of the exterior is unchanged from the RAV4.

The cabin is also carried over wholesale, with the only difference being the steering boss with the Suzuki badge. In the middle is a freestanding nine-inch touchscreen display with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto support, as well as MirrorLink functionalities for compatible smartphones. There’s also smart entry with push start, Optitron instrument cluster, dual-zone climate control with rear vents, and leather seats as standard.

For performance, the Across is powered by the RAV4 Prime’s plug-in hybrid powertrain, which comprises a 2.5 litre A25A-FXS Dynamic Force Atkinson-cycle engine making 176 hp and 228 Nm. The engine is paired with a powerful electric motor to produce a total system output of 302 hp, allowing the SUV to do the 0-100 km/h sprint in 6.2 seconds.

Meanwhile, an onboard high-capacity 18.1kWh (50.9 Ah) lithium-ion battery offers an all-electric range of 60 km (based on the WLTP cycle). It also gets Toyota’s E-Four electronic 4×4 system, which uses an independent 40 kW rear motor that works in tandem with the front motor to provide a front:rear torque distribution between 100:0 to 20:80.

It isn’t short on safety, either. The Across comes with a raft of driving assist functions such as Pre-Collision System (PCS), Lane Tracing Assist (LTA) and Dynamic Radar Cruise Control (DRCC) as standard, as well as Road Sign Assist (RSA), Blind Spot Monitor (BSM), and Rear Crossing Traffic Alert (RCTA). European sales will commence at the end of September 2020.