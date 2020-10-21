In BMW, Cars, Local News / By Anthony Lim / 21 October 2020 7:33 pm / 0 comments

BMW dealership Ingress Auto has introduced its new BMW Premium Selection website that will allow those shopping for a pre-owned BMW the ability to browse and compare models quickly, making the buying process a much easier experience.

You’ll be able to browse quickly through a number of BMW Premium Selection offerings in a particular model range at one go to help you shortlist potential choices, and if you know what you’re looking for specifically, you can filter your search by model, body type, price, year and mileage to streamline choice picks in even faster fashion.

You’ll also be able to find out all the technical aspects and other relevant details about any car that catches your eye. That’s because all the listings on the Ingress BMW Premium Selection website features comprehensive specifications, providing you with all the information that you need about a specific car model.

Available data on a car is extensive, and that’s because the website is integrated with CarBase.my, the complete car buyer’s guide website. Another feature to make the selection process easier is a comparison function, where you can select up to four models and compare their specifications directly, side-by-side.

If you still want to know more about a particular model, the site will provide you the means to do so, in the form of model-specific news and reviews by paultan.org. When you’ve determined your choices, add them into your favourites and make an enquiry via an online form.

To further sweeten the deal, Ingress is offering a RM1,000 petrol card for any pre-owned BMW purchased via its BMW Premium Selection website, which you can find out more about here.

Also, if you’re looking to sell your current BMW, you can ask for a valuation on it via the website, and the programme also provides specialised appraisals on trade-in vehicles.

All BMW Premium Selection vehicles go through a comprehensive 360° check and are completely refurbished, technically and visually. All relevant information about each vehicle in the programme, pertaining from age to mileage, is verified and recorded, and all inspections and maintenance work is documented. To ensure worry-free motoring pleasure, customers purchasing a BPS vehicle will enjoy a 12 month warranty.