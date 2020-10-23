In Cars, Ford, International News / By Mick Chan / 23 October 2020 11:02 am / 1 comment

Ford has collaborated with outdoor outfitter Filson to create the Bronco Filson Wildland Fire Rig concept with limited-edition outdoor equipment to raise funds for reforestation and forest preservation, and two units of the four-door Bronco modelled after this Wildland Fire Rig concept will be donated by the newly-launched Bronco Wild Fund to forest firefighting crew.

Based on the four-door Bronco Badlands variant with the Sasquatch Package, the Filson Wildland Fire Rig concept model wears Forest Service Green exterior paint like that worn by the first-generation United States Forest Service Bronco, and the new concept includes a full fire skid with water tank in the rear of the vehicle.

The front end gets a Ford Performance modular steel bumper with a Warn Zeon 10s winch, while the roof gains a custom-fabricated heavy-duty roof rack with a Rigid LED light bar mounted to the Bronco’s accessory points on the side mirror arms and rear J-plate.

This rack serves as a firefighter’s lookout, and carries transport skid, fire hose reel, high-pressure water pump and 50-gallon water tank, while a chainsaw, two hard hats, a high-lift jack and drip torch are also latched to the skid. Meanwhile, the interior features otter green duck canvas door bolsters, armrests and seat trim surrounds, quilted black leather seating surfaces inspired by Filson jacket lining.

The interior grab handles on the instrument panel and centre console are painted in matching otter green, and the bring-your-own device rack in this Bronco gains a CB radio. The Bronco’s top and rear cargo area divider gets fireproof ripstop nylon, while Cerakote ceramic coating on the wheels, the roof rack and grille, centre console and instrument panel trim aids durability.

Another sixth-generation Bronco concept, the Bronco Overland was unveiled earlier this month featuring accessories and equipment that would be suited to the off-road adventure enthusiast. The regular Bronco range comes in two- and four-door versions, with the choice of either a 270 hp/420 Nm 2.3 litre EcoBoost turbo inline-four or 310 hp/542 Nm 2.7 litre EcoBoost turbo V6.

The available Sasquatch Package 7-inch beadlock-capable wheels, 315/70 off-road tyres, Dana front and rear electronically locking axles, high-clearance suspension, position-sensitive Bilstein dampers, track widths that have been increased by 50 mm and wider wheelarches, and is aimed at heavier off-road usage.

This was initially tied to 10-speed auto Broncos only, though this will become available with the seven-speed manual from late 2021. A more powerful version of the Bronco appears to be in the works, with the teased future variant possibly receiving the 3.5 liter EcoBoost V6 engine from the 2019 F-150 Raptor.

GALLERY: Ford Bronco Overland concept