In Bugatti, Cars, International News / By Gerard Lye / 26 October 2020 11:17 am / 0 comments

Bugatti has confirmed that it will debut its mysterious new model on October 28, just a few days after an initial teaser was released. As before, there are no details about the company’s creation, with only the question of “what if…?” accompanying an image of the number “0.67.”

As a brief recap, the first teaser showed a vehicle with taillights that form an X, which is a light signature not seen on current models. Naturally, there has been a lot of speculation going around, with some claiming this could be Bugatti’s first electric vehicle on the back of rumours that Rimac could take over the brand. Others say this could be another variant of the Chiron, with possibilities ranging from a one-off track car to a roadster.

The latest teaser is as cryptic as they come, as the number 0.67 could mean a number of things. It certainly can’t be the car’s drag coefficient, as that amount is rather unremarkable considering the regular Chiron goes to as low as 0.36 in top speed mode. A zero to 100 km/h sprint time of 0.67 seconds is also very far-fetched.

However, an earlier press release issued on October 19 could offer some clues. In it, the car company talked about its association with the aviation industry, naming several iconic figures like Louis Bleriot, Roland Garros, Robert Benoist, Bartolomeo Costantini and Albert Divo, all of which had ties with Bugatti in the past.

Towards the end of the release, the company mentions its Type 100 P aircraft, which was developed for air racing. Featuring two counter-rotating propellers that were driven by two engines in series, Bugatti aimed at breaking the speed record (at the time) of 709 km/h.

Company founder Ettore Bugatti believed the Type 100 P would reach around 805-885 km/h (500-550 mph) or more, beating the German Messerschmitt’s top speed of 756 km/h (470 mph) in 1939. Unfortunately, the breakout of World War Two prevented its completion and the project faded away. Decades later, a replica (named “Blue Dream”) surfaced, but that reproduction aircraft tragically crashed in August 2016.

The release ends with the sentence “the connection to aeronautics and to particularly light and uncompromising racing cars has existed at Bugatti for over 110 years. And the story is by no means over yet.”

Given this mention of aviation, the 0.67 mentioned could point towards the mach speed of the vehicle, which when converted, is 827 km/h – around the ballpark of what the Type 100 P was designed to do. Could this be what Bugatti is trying to communicate or are we digging too deep into it? Only Bugatti has the answers, and we’ll get them later this week.