6 November 2020

Nissan says it will unveil a new 2021 business plan for its operations in Thailand before the end of the year. The plan will focus on production of new car models, including electric vehicles, for domestic sale and export, the Bangkok Post reports.

According to Nissan Motor Thailand president Ramesh Narasimhan, the plan – which will also contain marketing strategies – is scheduled to be completed by December. “Our work on the plan is in progress,” he said, without divulging further details.

While details of the plan are still unknown, it should outline a change in product and marketing direction. In September, it was reported that the company had announced to its dealers in a letter stating that it was ending production and distribution of the Sylphy, Teana and X-Trail in the country, and that it was planning to switch its strategy to sub-compact cars, small MPVs, commercial vehicles, and electrified vehicles.

The automaker recently upgraded its production line in the country, investing 10 billion baht to improve manufacturing systems for new models as well as increasing work efficiency. It however said it has no plans to expand production at its two plants, which have a total capacity of 250,000 units a year, in Samut Prakan.

The company also earlier announced a plan to hire over 2,000 new workers for its last remaining large-scale production base in the ASEAN region. In March, Nissan had announced that it was ending vehicle manufacturing in Indonesia with the closure of its second assembly plant in the country. The automaker originally had two plants in the republic, but closed the first – which produced Nissan-badged cars – in September last year.