In Audi, Cars, International News / By Danny Tan / 12 November 2020 10:59 am / 0 comments

This fantastic looking machine is the Audi RS6 GTO Concept. Based on the RS6 Avant, the wagon concept takes inspiration from the Audi 90 Quattro IMSA GTO race car. The mad IMSA series racer was powered by a five-cylinder engine that was boosted to over 700 hp, and had an exhaust coming out from the passenger door. Crazy stuff.

The same combo of white, silver, grey, black and red is used for the RS6 GTO, along with turbofan rims and side exit exhaust pipes. Neatly tucked into the side skirts, of course. The wide wagon also receives a mega red wing, tinted tail lamps, a unique diffuser and in front, a full width mouth.

The Audi 90 Quattro IMSA GTO race car, click to enlarge

Inside, the RS6 GTO Concept’s stripped out cabin features a set of Recaro carbon fibre race seats with harness, a roll cage, and a row of buttons in the centre console where the flap used to reveal cupholders. Surely this is just for fun and Audi does not have plans to put such a beast into production as a special edition, right?

The RS6 Avant is powered by a 4.0 litre TFSI V8 engine making 600 hp and 800 Nm of torque from 2,050 to 4,500 rpm. An eight-speed automatic sends drive to all four wheels, with the quattro AWD system featuring a self-locking centre differential. The 0-100 km/h sprint is done in 3.6 seconds, and top speed is 280 km/h. This most desirable of family wagons is officially available in Malaysia for RM976,309.

GALLERY: Audi RS6 Avant